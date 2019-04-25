South Africa

70 passengers injured after Intercape bus crashes in KZN

25 April 2019 - 12:13 By Suthentira Govender
An Intercape bus rolled onto its side on the N3 near Pietermaritzburg on Thursday, causing multiple injuries.
An Intercape bus rolled onto its side on the N3 near Pietermaritzburg on Thursday, causing multiple injuries.
Image: Supplied

Seventy people were injured when the Intercape bus they were travelling in crashed and rolled on to its side near Pietermaritzburg on Thursday.

KZN Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert McKenzie said the crash occurred on the Chatterton on-ramp to the N3, resulting in a major backlog of traffic.

"The bus was on the on-ramp, on the north-bound carriageway when it overturned, coming to rest on its side."

McKenzie said paramedics treated 70 people, most of whom suffered minor injuries.

MORE

Nineteen wedding guests killed in tragic bus accident in Nigeria

Nineteen wedding guests in the northern Nigerian state of Jigawa died when their bus lost control and burst into flames, police said on Wednesday.
News
1 day ago

29 German tourists killed in Madeira bus crash

Twenty-nine German tourists were killed when their bus spun off the road and tumbled down a slope before crashing into a house on the Portuguese ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Two dozen dead, dozens injured as Durban flooding death toll rises South Africa
  2. White woman's first vote is for EFF News
  3. Cyclone Kenneth to hit Mozambique and Tanzania on Thursday Africa
  4. Man pulled from Amanzimtoti home just before it collapsed after floods South Africa
  5. Another EFF MP accuses Julius Malema of abusing party funds News

Latest Videos

EXPLAINER: AMCU - what does it mean for them to be deregistered
Durban floods: The search for bodies continue
X