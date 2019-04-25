Amcu not the first union to fall foul of labour registrar

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) is not the first union to face the threat of being deregistered, or actually be deregistered.

There are a number of cases where unions have been deregistered and then failed to reverse the decision in the Labour Court.

On Wednesday, labour relations registrar Lehlohonolo Molefe announced in the government gazette that he intended to cancel the registration of Amcu as a trade union.

The Labour Relations Act (LRA) sets out steps that need to be taken by the registrar to deregister the union.

Section 106 (2A) of the LRA states that the registrar may cancel the registration of a trade union if the registrar is satisfied that the trade union is not, or has ceased to function as, a genuine trade union.

The registrar may also cancel the registration if a union has failed to comply with sections 98, 99 and 100 of the Act within a period of 60 days.

These sections place a duty on trade unions to keep records of their income, expenditure, assets and liabilities, in accordance with generally accepted accounting practice, principles and procedures. The sections require that these financial statements be audited.