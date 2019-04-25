Arrests in Western Cape roadworthy investigation rise to eight

The number of people arrested in a Hawks investigation into fake roadworthy certificates in the Western Cape has risen to eight.

A 36-year-old former vehicle testing station cashier from Jeffreys Bay was the latest to be implicated, said Hawks spokesperson Capt Philani Nkwalase.

The woman's role in the alleged fraud involved capturing applications for roadworthy certificates on the eNaTIS system.

"These applications were for Western Cape vehicles, allegedly issued with roadworthy certificates without ever being present at the said vehicle testing station for examination," said Nkwalase.

"Her arrest comes after four other suspects were previously arrested in Jeffreys Bay, Port Elizabeth and Cape Town on March 12 and 13."

The woman was expected to appear on Thursday in Vredenburg Magistrate's Court, with four others who were each granted R2,000 bail on March 14.

In a similar matter in Grabouw, Abdi Mohamed Omar, 41, Isse Abdulahi Mohamed, 32, and Abdullahi Yuseg Ali, 31, were each granted R1,500 bail when they appeared at the Bellville Magistrate's Court on April 18. They are due back in court on June 4.

"More arrests can be expected on both cases pending the ongoing investigations," said Nkwalase.