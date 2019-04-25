Environmental fallout, local heroes & funding promises: 3 must-read KZN stories

Residents in parts of KZN are picking up the pieces of what remains of their belongings and their homes. This after the province was wrecked by the flash floods, which started on Monday afternoon.

Amanzimtoti, Umlazi township and Chatsworth, all in the south of Durban, are some of the areas affected by the torrential rains. The death toll has risen to 70, with more than a thousand people displaced.

Here are three must-read stories about the deadly floods:

Environmental effects

The after-effects of the torrential rains and floods have resulted in an influx of plastic, which has been flushed into the Durban harbour, causing concern among environmentalists. Activists have been working hard in mop-up operations.