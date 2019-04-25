South Africa

Former '27' gangster gets 12 years for Café Caprice shooting in Cape Town

25 April 2019 - 19:07 By PHILANI NOMBEMBE
A former gang member was sentenced to 12 years behind bars for his role in a night club shooting incident in Cape Town. File photo, Cape Town at night.
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44

A former member of the “27” gang was sentenced to 12 years' imprisonment on Thursday for his role in a double shooting related to an underworld nightclub security turf war in Cape Town.

Chestlyn Adams, 31, who is already serving a 25-year sentence in connection with the death of international steroids kingpin Brian Weinstein, admitted to being involved in the shooting incident at Café Caprice in Camps Bay in 2017.

Reports linked the incident to a hostile takeover of the Cape Town nightclub security scene by an underworld faction.  

Hawks spokesman Philani NKwalase said on Thursday: “These charges emanated from a rivalry gang shooting incident that dates back to April 17  2017 at Camps Bay Café Caprice.”

Adams appeared alongside seven other suspects. Two of the suspects are linked to the Café Caprice incident while others were linked to another shooting at the Coco Bar, in the CBD, in May 2017.

Adams’ co-accused, who are out on bail, will be back in court next month.

“Adams pleaded guilty on all charges connected to the Camps Bay Café Caprice incident where two men were wounded, one in his abdomen, while another on the upper arm,” said Nkwalase.   

Adams pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted murder, illegal possession of firearms and conspiracy to commit murder. He was sentenced to an effective 12-year jail sentence – which will run concurrently with the 25-year-sentence imposed in the Weinstein matter by the high court in Cape Town in March.

Weinstein was shot dead in his upmarket Constantia home in August 2017. The Hawks’ underworld investigative team nabbed Adams two months later.

MORE

Extortion trial exposes dark side of Cape Town's glittering clubland

Fear, protection money, cops and cocaine. These are the secret ingredients in Cape Town’s troubled nightlife.
News
6 days ago

How a police gun ended up in the hands of 'gangsters' in Cape Town

A state-owned firearm confiscated for safe-keeping from a police official embroiled in a domestic dispute in the Northern Cape ended up in the hands ...
News
1 week ago

Club manager met with alleged underworld boss for 'protection'

When Radley Dijkers realised that "the only police officers he trusts" could not protect him, he called their enemies for protection.
News
1 week ago

