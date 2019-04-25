Former '27' gangster gets 12 years for Café Caprice shooting in Cape Town

A former member of the “27” gang was sentenced to 12 years' imprisonment on Thursday for his role in a double shooting related to an underworld nightclub security turf war in Cape Town.

Chestlyn Adams, 31, who is already serving a 25-year sentence in connection with the death of international steroids kingpin Brian Weinstein, admitted to being involved in the shooting incident at Café Caprice in Camps Bay in 2017.

Reports linked the incident to a hostile takeover of the Cape Town nightclub security scene by an underworld faction.

Hawks spokesman Philani NKwalase said on Thursday: “These charges emanated from a rivalry gang shooting incident that dates back to April 17 2017 at Camps Bay Café Caprice.”

Adams appeared alongside seven other suspects. Two of the suspects are linked to the Café Caprice incident while others were linked to another shooting at the Coco Bar, in the CBD, in May 2017.

Adams’ co-accused, who are out on bail, will be back in court next month.

“Adams pleaded guilty on all charges connected to the Camps Bay Café Caprice incident where two men were wounded, one in his abdomen, while another on the upper arm,” said Nkwalase.

Adams pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted murder, illegal possession of firearms and conspiracy to commit murder. He was sentenced to an effective 12-year jail sentence – which will run concurrently with the 25-year-sentence imposed in the Weinstein matter by the high court in Cape Town in March.

Weinstein was shot dead in his upmarket Constantia home in August 2017. The Hawks’ underworld investigative team nabbed Adams two months later.