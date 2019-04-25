South Africa

IN PICTURES | Another Cape Town bus goes to blazes, three hours after the first

25 April 2019 - 17:41 By Dave Chambers
A MyCiTi bus goes up in flames on Hospital Bend in Cape Town on April 25 2019.
A MyCiTi bus goes up in flames on Hospital Bend in Cape Town on April 25 2019.
Image: City of Cape Town

A second bus went up in flames in Cape Town on Thursday afternoon.

A MyCiTi bus heading into the city centre on Nelson Mandela Boulevard caught fire, sending a thick plume of smoke into the air.

The remains of the Golden Arrow bus that caught fire in Cape Town on April 25 2019.
The remains of the Golden Arrow bus that caught fire in Cape Town on April 25 2019.
Image: Esa Alexander

Less than three hours earlier, a Golden Arrow bus was destroyed in a fire as it waited to load passengers at the city centre terminus next to the Golden Acre.

City of Cape Town mayoral committee member JP Smith said the MyCiTi fire started in the engine compartment of the bus as it climbed Hospital Bend shortly before 5pm, and quickly engulfed the vehicle.

The fire spreads from the rear engine compartment to the rest of the bus on Hospital Bend in Cape Town on April 25 2019.
The fire spreads from the rear engine compartment to the rest of the bus on Hospital Bend in Cape Town on April 25 2019.
Image: City of Cape Town

The bus, which had no passengers aboard, stopped in the middle lane and the driver escaped.

Smith said the road had been closed and traffic heading towards Cape Town was being diverted.

The Golden Arrow bus caught fire around 2.20pm, and a company spokesman said while the cause of the blaze was unknown there was no reason to suspect arson.

MORE

IN PICTURES | Another Cape Town transport fire - but this time it's a bus

A plume of black smoke rising from the vicinity of Cape Town station on Thursday came from a burning bus, rather than a train.
News
2 hours ago

26 dead in central China tour bus fire

Twenty six people were killed and 30 injured after a tourist bus caught fire in central China, local officials said.
News
1 month ago

Cape university claims sabotage by 'small minority' after buses are burnt

The Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) has appealed for calm after two buses were set on fire and an administration building came under ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Two dozen dead, dozens injured as Durban flooding death toll rises South Africa
  2. White woman's first vote is for EFF News
  3. Cyclone Kenneth to hit Mozambique and Tanzania on Thursday Africa
  4. Man pulled from Amanzimtoti home just before it collapsed after floods South Africa
  5. Another EFF MP accuses Julius Malema of abusing party funds News

Latest Videos

EXPLAINER: AMCU - what does it mean for them to be deregistered
Durban floods: The search for bodies continue
X