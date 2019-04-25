Law-enforcement officers monitoring planned shutdown in Cosmo City

Law-enforcement personnel are monitoring a planned shutdown in Cosmo City, Johannesburg, on Thursday morning.

Residents in the area have called for the area's "corrupt and incompetent" councillor to be removed.

They claimed that under the councillor, the area did not have proper roads, no taxi rank, no proper clinic and no playground for children.

Other concerns included the high crime rate and RDP houses being sold.

Malibongwe Drive and surrounding roads could be affected.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes.