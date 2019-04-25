South Africa

Law-enforcement officers monitoring planned shutdown in Cosmo City

25 April 2019 - 07:07 By Iavan Pijoos
Residents in Cosmo City are calling for a "corrupt and incompetent" councillor to be removed.
Law-enforcement personnel are monitoring a planned shutdown in Cosmo City, Johannesburg, on Thursday morning.

Residents in the area have called for the area's "corrupt and incompetent" councillor to be removed.

They claimed that under the councillor, the area did not have proper roads, no taxi rank, no proper clinic and no playground for children.

Other concerns included the high crime rate and RDP houses being sold.

Malibongwe Drive and surrounding roads could be affected.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes.

