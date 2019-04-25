Law-enforcement officers monitoring planned shutdown in Cosmo City
Law-enforcement personnel are monitoring a planned shutdown in Cosmo City, Johannesburg, on Thursday morning.
Residents in the area have called for the area's "corrupt and incompetent" councillor to be removed.
They claimed that under the councillor, the area did not have proper roads, no taxi rank, no proper clinic and no playground for children.
Other concerns included the high crime rate and RDP houses being sold.
Malibongwe Drive and surrounding roads could be affected.
Motorists are advised to use alternative routes.
Shopping Centre in Cosmo City gates still closed, a security only allowing people to enter and withdraw money on the ATM, the security only allows two people in. #CosmoCity#Shutdown pic.twitter.com/BanX8P2J0G— Adolph (@Adolph_89) April 25, 2019
Some taxis are operating while others are waiting taxis to be transported to their work. #CosmoCity#ShutDown pic.twitter.com/alQ2Gw9opG— Adolph (@Adolph_89) April 25, 2019
#CosmoCity this 2 schools are just next to Multipurpose Centre, a clinic and a Centre has been closed. pic.twitter.com/n677CRHGKI— Adolph (@Adolph_89) April 25, 2019
#CosmoCity Shut down..— Adolph (@Adolph_89) April 23, 2019
Tomorrow I will be speaking to the leaders of the shutdown organizers.#Elections2019
Is this March approved?
Will you be supporting this shutdown if you are a resident of Cosmo City? pic.twitter.com/KoViP5qbCl