Now KZN is drowning in plastic after deadly floods

Torrential rains pounding KwaZulu-Natal not only caused devastating flooding and mudslides that left more than 60 people dead, it also brought the province to the brink of an environmental disaster.

As mop-up operations continued and President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the affected areas on Wednesday, environmental activists in Bayhead and Durban harbour worked tirelessly against a deluge of plastic flushed out from the city’s stormwater drains.



