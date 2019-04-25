NPA vulnerable to executive and political interference, says Yvonne Mokgoro

The recent history of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) demonstrates that it may be vulnerable to executive and political interference.

This is according to retired Constitutional Court justice Yvonne Mokgoro who recommended to President Cyril Ramaphosa that top prosecutors Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi be fired.

"Clandestine decision-making and impunity characterised the pre-democratic period, but has absolutely no place rearing its ugly head in this constitutional democracy," she wrote.

Mokgoro and two panel members were appointed by Ramaphosa to determine whether Jiba and Mrwebi were fit to hold top office in the NPA.

In the report made public this week, she found that the pair were unfit to be a deputy national director of public prosecutions and special director of public prosecutions.

Jiba and Mrwebi said they had not heard from Ramaphosa since being asked to respond to the report two weeks ago.