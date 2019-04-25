South Africa

Schoolgirl stays home due to heavy rain but drowns later while running an errand

25 April 2019 - 17:58 By Naledi Shange
Three Eastern Cape pupils died in two separate drowning incidents on Wednesday. Torrential rain caused flooding in the town of Port St Johns in the Eastern Cape since Monday.
Image: Twitter/Bantu Holomisa

A primary school pupil who stayed home instead of going to school because of heavy rains lashing the Eastern Cape ended up drowning after being sent on an errand, the provincial education department said on Thursday.  

Asiphe Buso, 11,  was one of three pupils who drowned in the province following heavy rains on Wednesday.

"Asiphe was from Mzamo Primary School in Alfred Nzo West district. She was kept at home due the rains, but was later sent on an errand. Unfortunately, she was swept away and drowned," said the department's spokesperson Mali Mtima.

She was swept off a makeshift bridge by a heavy current as she was crossing it.

The other drowning victims were from the Bukazi village in Flagstaff and Elubhacweni village in Mt Frere.

"The two learners from the OR Tambo coastal district are believed to have left their homes after school and went to a nearby dam for a swim, but drowned due to a strong  water current. Their bodies were later recovered by police divers," Mtima said.

The two friends were both grade 6 boys, Yanga Solubambo, who was a pupil at Kwa-Guqa Senior Primary School, and Aseza Mngcilo from Pandaphantsi Senior Primary School.

"Although the incidents happened after school, the department activated its social support services in the form of psychologists to ensure that the traumatised pupils and teachers from all three schools are counselled," Mtima said.

Education MEC Mlungisi Mvoko said the deaths were devastating.

"We cannot overemphasise the importance of a life of any child and losing a child is every parent's nightmare. I hope these families and parents will find solace in the Almighty during this period of grief in their lives," said Mvoko.

He called on parents to take extra care of their children during rainy weather.

"The department urges parents to take precautionary measures with their children during this period as the recent heavy rains have filled dams and rivers. We appeal to parents to ensure consistent supervision of children especially what they do after school."

