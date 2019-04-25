Schoolgirl stays home due to heavy rain but drowns later while running an errand

A primary school pupil who stayed home instead of going to school because of heavy rains lashing the Eastern Cape ended up drowning after being sent on an errand, the provincial education department said on Thursday.

Asiphe Buso, 11, was one of three pupils who drowned in the province following heavy rains on Wednesday.

"Asiphe was from Mzamo Primary School in Alfred Nzo West district. She was kept at home due the rains, but was later sent on an errand. Unfortunately, she was swept away and drowned," said the department's spokesperson Mali Mtima.

She was swept off a makeshift bridge by a heavy current as she was crossing it.