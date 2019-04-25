Soweto man hands himself over to police after triple family murder

A 40-year-old man has handed himself over to the police after allegedly murdering three family members, including a one-year-old infant, in Soweto.

Two people, aged 69 and 52, and the baby were found lying in a pool of blood at a home in Tshepisong phase 4 about 7pm on Wednesday, said police spokesperson Const Rebecca Phiti.

"The victims were shot at by the husband of one of the deceased. The motive for this brutal triple murder is still unknown though the suspect handed himself over to police,” said Phiti.

The man was detained at Kagiso police station and a case of triple murder is being investigated. He is expected to appear in court soon.