Study on coloured women's intelligence scientifically flawed, says professor

The study was done by four Stellenbosch University students, who claimed that they found this to be because of low education levels and unhealthy lifestyle.

In her letter to the board, Prof Barbara Boswell said: “We ask that you retract [the article] because of its racist ideological underpinnings, flawed methodology, and its reproduction of harmful stereotypes of ‘Coloured’ women,” she said.

She said while the article was published as scientific research, it relied on colonial stereotypes of African women and was harmful.

Boswell labelled the students' work as “scientifically flawed”, adding that the title of their article, "Age- and education-related effects on cognitive functioning in Colored South African women", was among several other aspects that inferred that the results were applicable to all coloured South African women.