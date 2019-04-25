South Africa

'They're milking us': Vodacom, MTN data findings revive #DataMustFall

25 April 2019 - 10:00 By Odwa Mjo
Vodacom and MTN have until June to respond to the Competition Commission's report on data costs.
The Competition Commission's finding that Vodacom and MTN charged users more for data compared to other countries did not surprise many on social media, reviving the #DataMustFall conversation.

On Wednesday, the Competition Commission released a report which revealed that telecomm giants MTN and Vodacom were charging South Africans more for data in comparison to other countries.

In 2016, the commission opened an inquiry into data costs in response to the #DataMustFall movement.

Radio personalities Thabo "Tbo Touch" Molefe and Gareth Cliff took the matter to parliament to advocate for lower data costs.

The report found that poorer consumers were being subjected to more exploitation than wealthier customers. Consumers were charged more for smaller bundles.

The commission has given the service providers until June to respond.

MTN and Vodacom trended on social media, with some threatening to terminate their relationships with the service providers.

