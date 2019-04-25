South Africa

Unidentified bodies in mortuaries as toll approaches 70 after KZN floods

25 April 2019 - 12:36 By LWANDLE BHENGU
A house that collapsed in Umlazi H section on Tuesday after severe flooding hit KwaZulu-Natal.
A house that collapsed in Umlazi H section on Tuesday after severe flooding hit KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

The death toll in the devastating KwaZulu-Natal floods is approaching 70.

This is according to KZN's acting premier Sihle Zikalala, who said on Thursday that the number was close to 70 and that a confirmed figure would be released later in the day.  

Torrential rains battered KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape on Monday, forcing schools, businesses and train services to close on Tuesday.

Cogta MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube told journalists on Tuesday that massive damage had been "inflicted on public and private infrastructure".

She said more than 2,000 emergency calls had been logged since Monday night.

On Wednesday, search and rescue teams recovered the bodies of 77-year-old Wendy Conde, who went missing following the floods on Monday, and an unidentified man in his twenties from the Umtentweni River.

Conde was swept off the Umtentweni bridge while driving her Ford Fiesta on the N2. 

Search and rescue members made the second recovery in an underground storm water drain.

The bodies of 19 people are lying unclaimed at mortuaries in the province following the floods.

KZN health MEC Sibongiseni Dhlomo urged family members and friends of missing people to visit the Pinetown Medico-Legal Mortuary and the Magwaza Maphalala (Gale) Street Medico-Legal Mortuary in Umbilo.

"If there is a friend or family member that you haven't seen in the past two days, please come and assist us at these two mortuaries," said Dhlomo .

Dhlomo said that of the 40 bodies that were kept in Pinetown, six had not been identified while only two of the 15 bodies in Magwaza Maphalala Street mortuary had been identified.  

The bodies in Pinetown were recovered from Chatsworth, Malvern, Mariannhill and surrounding areas. Those in the Umbilo facility were brought in from Umlazi, Reservoir Hills, Overport, Bluff and surrounding areas.

MORE:

Cyril Ramaphosa promises funding to families hit by KZN floods

President Cyril Ramaphosa has spoken out about the impact that climate change is having on the country.
Politics
1 day ago

WATCH | Sad scenes as seven bodies pulled from mudslide home

Three bodies were recovered on Tuesday at a home that collapsed in Queensburgh, south of Durban, on Monday night, bringing the overall death toll at ...
News
2 days ago

Deaths, damaged properties and road traffic - Mzansi reacts to KZN floods

Scores of South Africans are conveying messages of support to people affected by floods in KZN.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Two dozen dead, dozens injured as Durban flooding death toll rises South Africa
  2. White woman's first vote is for EFF News
  3. Cyclone Kenneth to hit Mozambique and Tanzania on Thursday Africa
  4. Man pulled from Amanzimtoti home just before it collapsed after floods South Africa
  5. Another EFF MP accuses Julius Malema of abusing party funds News

Latest Videos

EXPLAINER: AMCU - what does it mean for them to be deregistered
Durban floods: The search for bodies continue
X