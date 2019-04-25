Unidentified bodies in mortuaries as toll approaches 70 after KZN floods

The death toll in the devastating KwaZulu-Natal floods is approaching 70.

This is according to KZN's acting premier Sihle Zikalala, who said on Thursday that the number was close to 70 and that a confirmed figure would be released later in the day.

Torrential rains battered KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape on Monday, forcing schools, businesses and train services to close on Tuesday.

Cogta MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube told journalists on Tuesday that massive damage had been "inflicted on public and private infrastructure".

She said more than 2,000 emergency calls had been logged since Monday night.

On Wednesday, search and rescue teams recovered the bodies of 77-year-old Wendy Conde, who went missing following the floods on Monday, and an unidentified man in his twenties from the Umtentweni River.

Conde was swept off the Umtentweni bridge while driving her Ford Fiesta on the N2.

Search and rescue members made the second recovery in an underground storm water drain.