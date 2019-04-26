South Africa

Agony of Eastern Cape mom as she describes daughter's death in floods

26 April 2019 - 06:30 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Residents have been evacuated after torrential rains flooded Port St Johns in the Eastern Cape on Monday April 22 2019.
Image: Twitter/Bantu Holomisa

While the KZN flood death toll has risen to about 70, an interview with Nomawethu Buso who lost her daughter Asive in the floods in the Eastern Cape has gone viral.

In an interview on eNCA Buso wailed as she described how her daughter shouted for her brother and parents' help.  

Asive and her brother had been trying to cross a bridge to get to a village when she was trapped by the raging floods.

Asive's brother told their mother his sister was laughing when she first called for help and started crying only when the floods swallowed her. 

"She said help me, with a smile on her face. She kept sinking deeper and shouting for help. I suspect she didn't think that she would actually die."

Nomawethu was at work when the incident happened. 

