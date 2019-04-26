South Africa

Boyfriend arrested after severed head found in Kempton Park fridge

26 April 2019 - 17:49 By Naledi Shange
The decapitated body of a 29-year-old woman was found in her flat in Kempton Park, east of Johannesburg on Friday.
The decapitated body of a 29-year-old woman was found in her flat in Kempton Park, east of Johannesburg on Friday.
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

The severed head of a 29-year-old woman was found in the fridge at a flat she shared with her boyfriend in Kempton Park, Johannesburg, on Friday.

Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Jethro Mtshali said the woman's body was also found in the flat.

"Apparently she was allegedly beheaded by her boyfriend. The woman's head was later found in the fridge in the same flat," said Mtshali.

Without disclosing further details, Mtshali said someone had alerted the metro police about the gruesome scene.

Police moved quickly to trace her 31-year-old boyfriend, who was not at home at the time.

"He was arrested at a business where he was working and charged with murder," Mtshali added.

Mtshali said the identity of the victim could not be revealed until she had been positively identified by family members.

The boyfriend is expected to appear in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Monday to face a charge of murder.

MORE

Beheaded boy's 'killer' appears in court

Mlungisi Zuma,  the man accused of beheading 11-year-old boy Andile Fihla and dumping his body in a field, appeared briefly in the Pietermaritzburg ...
News
5 months ago

Brothers accused of beheading sister denied bail

Two brothers were denied bail in the Lulekani Magistrate's Court in Phalaborwa‚ Limpopo‚ after they were arrested for allegedly killing their sister.
News
1 year ago

Most read

  1. SA student bust with R9m cash at OR Tambo escapes jail time South Africa
  2. Woman wakes up after 27 years in a coma: family World
  3. Two dozen dead, dozens injured as Durban flooding death toll rises South Africa
  4. Cyclone Kenneth to hit Mozambique and Tanzania on Thursday Africa
  5. 'I burnt the trains', suspect in Cape Town arson attack tells magistrate South Africa

Latest Videos

EXPLAINER: AMCU - what does it mean for them to be deregistered
Durban floods: The search for bodies continue
X