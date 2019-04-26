South Africa

Let's show support after devastating floods and road carnage: Zulu king

26 April 2019 - 12:12 By Yasantha Naidoo
King Goodwill Zwelithini is saddened and shocked by the death toll in the province following floods that ravaged KZN.
Image: THEMBINKOSI DWAYISA

Zulu king Goodwill Zwelithini has expressed shock and sadness following devastating flood and road carnage in KwaZulu-Natal.

In a statement issued from the monarch's office on Friday, Prince Thulani Zulu said: "The king is saddened and shocked by the fatalities due to floods and crumbling houses in various corners of the country."

He said the province was "engulfed by the dark cloud and in deep shock ranging from the Pentecostal church, houses and other shelters that collapsed", resulting in the deaths of 85 people.

"These are moments when, as people, our Ubuntu is tested. This is the time when we have to show our sympathy and support to those in dire need."

Zulu said the king was grateful for the national government's intervention, as well as to others who had come forward to help the victims.

"These are desperate times that call for unity of everyone and all forms of counselling to all those who lost their loved ones."

