Local government nailed as Eskom hikes prices and ratepayers reduce usage

Cash-strapped South Africans are using less electricity due to sharp price increases and irregular supply as a result of load-shedding, which means less money for municipalities - themselves under pressure to find money to fund service delivery.

This has been brought to light by the latest SA Cities Network report.

Electricity is a major component of municipal finance – the surplus from electricity sales is the largest own-revenue source for cities after property rates, says SA Cities Network.

The surplus is what is left after subtracting the costs of buying electricity from Eskom, maintaining the municipal grid and administering sales, less the electricity costs charged to consumers. Consumers are charged per unit of electricity, which takes into account several factors, including the cost of supplying the electricity, revenue losses from unpaid electricity bills, energy service infrastructure costs and service delivery to the poor, it explains.

"Cities use surpluses from electricity sales to cross-subsidise low-income residents – 40% of households are serviced at cost to the system.