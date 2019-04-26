Lukau resurrection hoax: accused shares ID with two other people

One of the two people implicated in the hoax resurrection video flighted in February by pastor Alph Lukau's Alleluia Ministries International shares an identity with two other people.

This was revealed in court during an appearance by Nkululeko Dlamini, 35, and Silungisani Grace Sibanda, 40, in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Friday.

The court heard that Dlamini shared his ID with two other people, including a man based in Mpumalanga.

The state told the court that the home affairs department had requested that all three people who use the same ID bring their documentation for verification.

"A birth certificate and a letter from the school is required to do the verification," the state said.

The duo's case was postponed to May 16 for the state to get the results of their cellphone records.

Dlamini and Sibanda are believed to have been in contact with a mortuary for the "dead" man to be delivered in a coffin to the pastor to "resurrect".

At their previous court appearance, prosecutor Mzamo Mathe told the court that the details contained in Dlamini's Zimbabwean passport and his SA identity document were not the same. "The facts on the accused's ID are inconsistent with his SA ID."