Man seriously injured after crashing into wall in mall parking area

26 April 2019 - 07:03 By timeslive
A man was seriously injured when his car crashed into a wall in a mall parking lot in Cape Town.
A man, believed to be in his 60s, was seriously injured when he lost control of his vehicle, causing it to crash in an underground parking area at a mall in Tokai, Cape Town.

ER24 paramedics found the man lying next to his vehicle, which had come to rest against a low wall in the parking area on Thursday.

"Paramedics assessed the man and found that he had sustained serious injuries to his waist and leg, leaving him in a serious condition," said ER24's Russel Meiring.

The man was treated at the scene, before being transported to hospital.

