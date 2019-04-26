South Africa

Man struck by lightning after seeking shelter under tree

26 April 2019 - 06:53 By timeslive
A man in Krugersdorp was struck by lightning April 25 2019.
A man in Krugersdorp was struck by lightning April 25 2019.
Image: Netcare

A man who sought shelter under a tree suffered burn wounds and cardiac complications after being struck by lightning west of Johannesburg, paramedics said.

The 25-year-old man had been cutting grass when lightning started to appear during a thunderstorm in Krugersdorp on Thursday afternoon, said Netcare 911's Shawn Herbst.

"The man, with other colleagues, sought shelter under a tree when he was struck by lightning.

"Paramedics assessed the patient and found that he had sustained serious burn wounds to a large portion of his body, as well as cardiac complications."

Herbst said he required advanced life-support intervention to stabilise him. Once treated, he was flown to a specialised facility in Johannesburg for further treatment.

* It is dangerous to stand under a tree during a storm because lightning first strikes high places and a tree could be the tallest object in your vicinity.

Clearer weather is expected to return to Gauteng from Friday.

MORE

I told God that I did not want to die: girl, 11, on KZN church collapse

When the wall collapsed and the wailing started, 11-year-old S'bani Phiri spoke to God from under a heap of rubble.
News
5 days ago

Centurion substation goes up in flames after lightning strike

Thousands of residents were left in the dark on Friday night after the Brakfontein substation in Centurion south of Pretoria went up in flames after ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. SA student bust with R9m cash at OR Tambo escapes jail time South Africa
  2. Woman wakes up after 27 years in a coma: family World
  3. Two dozen dead, dozens injured as Durban flooding death toll rises South Africa
  4. Cyclone Kenneth to hit Mozambique and Tanzania on Thursday Africa
  5. 'I burnt the trains', suspect in Cape Town arson attack tells magistrate South Africa

Latest Videos

EXPLAINER: AMCU - what does it mean for them to be deregistered
Durban floods: The search for bodies continue
X