South Africa

Maths teacher William Smith gets all the love after receiving national order

26 April 2019 - 11:00 By Jessica Levitt
William Smith evoked all the feels after receiving his Order of the Boabab from President Cyril Ramaphosa.
William Smith evoked all the feels after receiving his Order of the Boabab from President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: Twitter/@GCISMedia

Maths teacher William Smith got all the love from Mzansi after receiving the Order of the Baobab from President Cyril Ramaphosa during the presentation of national orders on Thursday.

Smith became a household name and face after teaching all levels of maths on the national broadcaster.

The order is in recognition of his contribution to maths and science.

On social media, South Africans paid tribute to Smith, explaining that his guidance and teaching had helped them get through tough academic challenges.

MORE

President Cyril Ramaphosa honours Jacques Kallis with Order of Ikhamanga in Silver

Former Proteas all-rounder Jacques Kallis has been bestowed with the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver by President Cyril Ramaphosa during the National ...
Sport
1 day ago

National orders for TV maths teacher and boy who gave his life to save friend

"There can be no greater human contribution than to lay down one’s life to save another." So said President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday as he ...
News
1 day ago

Three heartwarming moments from the #NationalOrders

In a ceremony on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa honoured inspiring South Africans for their contribution and service to the country.
News
6 hours ago

WATCH | Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Mary Twala and Nomhle Nkonyeni honoured

Veteran performers Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Mary Mhlongo Twala and Nomhle Nkonyeni were all honoured with the National Order of Ikhamanga on Thursday.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. SA student bust with R9m cash at OR Tambo escapes jail time South Africa
  2. Woman wakes up after 27 years in a coma: family World
  3. Two dozen dead, dozens injured as Durban flooding death toll rises South Africa
  4. Cyclone Kenneth to hit Mozambique and Tanzania on Thursday Africa
  5. 'I burnt the trains', suspect in Cape Town arson attack tells magistrate South Africa

Latest Videos

EXPLAINER: AMCU - what does it mean for them to be deregistered
Durban floods: The search for bodies continue
X