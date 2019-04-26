Maths teacher William Smith gets all the love after receiving national order
Maths teacher William Smith got all the love from Mzansi after receiving the Order of the Baobab from President Cyril Ramaphosa during the presentation of national orders on Thursday.
Smith became a household name and face after teaching all levels of maths on the national broadcaster.
The order is in recognition of his contribution to maths and science.
On social media, South Africans paid tribute to Smith, explaining that his guidance and teaching had helped them get through tough academic challenges.
#WilliamSmith This man pushed us 80's and 90's kids through high school/matric.. Well deserved accolade 💪 pic.twitter.com/QD2fQXzpMY— SpecialBurger™🏁 (@Tbang_Mohapi) April 26, 2019
#WilliamSmith he played a huge role in my love for numbers, Well deserved pic.twitter.com/nq76GvdL5o— Mme wa Q (@nixtrotatrumus) April 26, 2019
Seeing him again made me so emotional. This guy is my hero 🙌👏👏👏 #WilliamSmith pic.twitter.com/eXLLhJJJ5T— Mathivha Mboniseni (@Mbonysen) April 26, 2019
#WilliamSmith did the things for me back in 2013 and I passed very well. Thank you Sir. You deserve this. Only 90s and 80s can relate 😊— A V ! ₩ € (@iamaviwediko) April 26, 2019
From average to top learner in school. Magic happened after my mom bought our first TV. Thank you sir #WilliamSmith pic.twitter.com/GaRAoKjYxo— John Nape 🇿🇦 (@johnieMag) April 26, 2019