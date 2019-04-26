Maths teacher William Smith gets all the love after receiving national order

Maths teacher William Smith got all the love from Mzansi after receiving the Order of the Baobab from President Cyril Ramaphosa during the presentation of national orders on Thursday.

Smith became a household name and face after teaching all levels of maths on the national broadcaster.

The order is in recognition of his contribution to maths and science.

On social media, South Africans paid tribute to Smith, explaining that his guidance and teaching had helped them get through tough academic challenges.