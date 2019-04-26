Motorist escapes with his life after runaway truck tyre slams into his car
A motorist in Edenvale had a scary but lucky experience on the highway when a runaway tyre from a truck wrote off his car.
Emer-G-Med shared photos of the accident scene, showing the extent of the damage caused to the vehicle after Thursday's accident on the R24 east, near Barbara Road..
"A runaway tyre from a truck collided with the vehicle. Very lucky patient. He was transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment," said the paramedics.
A09, M02 and RV2 attended a collision on the R24 East between Edenvale and Barbara road, A ranway tyre from a truck collided with the vehicle. Very lucky patient, he was tytransported to a nearby hospital for further treatment. @GTP_Traffstats @Abramjee pic.twitter.com/sMhuXOnba5
A month ago, on the N8, a 17-year-old Bloemfontein pupil died after the wheel of a bakkie came loose and struck him on his head.
In December, two people were injured in Johannesburg when a tyre from a Rea Vaya bus rolled down a steep hill, into the back of a vehicle.