South Africa

Mystery protest action causes mayhem in two Durban locations

26 April 2019 - 11:47 By Lwandile Bhengu
A tipper truck blocks Umgeni Road in Durban.
Image: Supplied

Protest action disrupted traffic on several roads in Durban on Friday morning.

Access to Umgeni Road, in the Springfield area, was blocked by a tipper-truck which emptied rocks, bricks and debris on to the road. 

Nearby, protesters blocked access to Mountbatten Drive and Shannon Drive in Reservoir Hills with rocks and branches. 

The cause of the protests is unknown and police were dispatched to the scenes.

 

This is a developing story.

