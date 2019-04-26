Novel design means new Cape Town library can write more storeys

A Cape Town community's children and readers no longer have to travel 7km to visit a library.

Mayor Dan Plato cut the ribbon to a R40m three-storey building in Dunoon on Friday, opening the area's new library to its 80,000 residents.

"This is an initiative that must happen in each and every community," he said. "This library must be a beacon of hope, especially for scholars."

The building was constructed tall, rather than wide, to maximise land use. Climbing vines were planted so visitors can see greenery, and double-glazing allows natural light to enter the room without heating it.

The library has been designed to be easily transformable – shelves are on wheels so they can be moved around, and areas have been left empty to double as study spaces.

"It is a steel-frame building, which means the support structures can be knocked out," said architect Ashley Hemraj. "We can enclose the rooftop, add another staircase and get a whole new floor. We designed for future and current needs."