One-stop shop will take pain out of applying to varsity

26 April 2019 - 08:00 By Katharine Child
The draft law changes the way students apply for university or TVET college admission.
Students applying to study at colleges or universities might soon apply to a single central application system, paying only one fee, instead of sending documents, matric marks and payments to a number of institutions.

And draft bill, gazetted by higher education minister Naledi Pandor last week, is clear that service won’t interfere with institutions’ own admission criteria and extra tests given to filter applicants.

