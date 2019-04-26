South Africa

Protesters disrupt Cape Town traffic and destroy electrical equipment

26 April 2019 - 09:06 By TimesLIVE
City of Cape Town staff clean up after the protest in Mitchells Plain on April 26 2019.
Image: Esa Alexander

Protests disrupted traffic in Cape Town on Friday and left thousands of people without electricity.

About 150 residents of Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay blocked the road between the international school and the police station.

Their protest was peaceful, but in Mitchells Plain rioting caused the closures of Jakes Gerwel Drive, Highlands Drive and Weltevreden Road. Traffic leaving Mitchells Plain was diverted on to AZ Berman Drive.

Cape Town law-enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said electricity to the Siqalo informal settlement was cut off when protesters damaged a transformer, two distribution kiosks and a cable.

Protesters from Imizamo Yethu block the road outside Hout Bay library on April 26 2019.
Image: City of Cape Town

