Protesters disrupt Cape Town traffic and destroy electrical equipment

Protests disrupted traffic in Cape Town on Friday and left thousands of people without electricity.

About 150 residents of Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay blocked the road between the international school and the police station.

Their protest was peaceful, but in Mitchells Plain rioting caused the closures of Jakes Gerwel Drive, Highlands Drive and Weltevreden Road. Traffic leaving Mitchells Plain was diverted on to AZ Berman Drive.

Cape Town law-enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said electricity to the Siqalo informal settlement was cut off when protesters damaged a transformer, two distribution kiosks and a cable.