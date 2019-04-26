South Africa

Teacher back in court for allegedly locking grade 1 pupil in strongroom overnight

26 April 2019 - 06:29 By Naledi Shange
Mpumalanga education department spokesperson Jasper Zwane stands inside the strongroom in which a Blackhill Primary School pupil was locked overnight.
Mpumalanga education department spokesperson Jasper Zwane stands inside the strongroom in which a Blackhill Primary School pupil was locked overnight.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times

A report compiled by counsellors who dealt with a grade 1 pupil from Blackhill Primary School in Witbank who was locked in a dark strongroom overnight is expected to be presented to the Witbank Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

This as the child’s teacher, Fikile Nkambule, who allegedly locked the boy in, was scheduled to return to court.

Cops arrest teacher who 'forgot' about grade 1 boy trapped in strongroom overnight

Mpumalanga's education department confirmed on Sunday that a Witbank teacher who was suspended for allegedly locking a grade 1 learner in a ...
News
2 months ago

Nkambule, 30, faces charges of kidnapping and child neglect. She was released on R2,000 bail after spending a weekend behind bars after the incident.

The court heard that she is pregnant.

Blackhill Primary School teacher Fikile Nkambule, who is alleged to have locked a grade 1 pupil in the school strongroom, "forgetting" him there overnight, in the Witbank Magistrate's Court.
Blackhill Primary School teacher Fikile Nkambule, who is alleged to have locked a grade 1 pupil in the school strongroom, "forgetting" him there overnight, in the Witbank Magistrate's Court.
Image: Naledi Shange

Nkambule allegedly locked the pupil in the school strongroom from 1.30pm, when the school day ended, until about 9.30am the next morning, when he was eventually found.

His family panicked, triggering a community search for him through the night, until it was discovered that he never left the school premises. 

TimesLIVE visited the school and saw the small, narrow room where the boy spent many hours. It measures approximately 1.5m by 2.5m. 

The room had several shelves stacked with boxes, files and a large printer.

We visit the school strongroom where Witbank child was locked overnight

Punishing unruly children by locking them in the school strongroom at the Blackhill Primary School in Witbank was not an uncommon practice, the ...
News
1 month ago

While there is a large LED tube light in the room, it did not work.

When the door is closed, the cramped room is pitch-dark. There is no window and hardly any ventilation. 

TimesLIVE accompanied education department officials, the school principal and some staff members to the child’s home, where they offered an apology to the family.

The boy’s family, however, said he was badly shaken.

Asked how they felt about the incident, they called for the law to take its course.

MORE

KZN mother's harrowing ordeal as her child is locked in classroom overnight

A KZN mother has described the harrowing ordeal of having to search for her eight-year-old son after he had not returned home from school on Tuesday.
News
1 week ago

KZN teacher suspended for locking grade 3 pupil in classroom overnight

The KwaZulu-Natal education department has described a female teacher as an "animal" after she was found to have locked a grade 3 pupil in a ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. SA student bust with R9m cash at OR Tambo escapes jail time South Africa
  2. Woman wakes up after 27 years in a coma: family World
  3. Two dozen dead, dozens injured as Durban flooding death toll rises South Africa
  4. Cyclone Kenneth to hit Mozambique and Tanzania on Thursday Africa
  5. 'I burnt the trains', suspect in Cape Town arson attack tells magistrate South Africa

Latest Videos

EXPLAINER: AMCU - what does it mean for them to be deregistered
Durban floods: The search for bodies continue
X