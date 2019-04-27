Durban shack dwellers protest for flood relief

Police were deployed to Quarry Road in Durban where angry informal settlement dwellers demanded flood relief early on Saturday morning.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said police received information about a protest against "service delivery and floods" at Quarry Road.

"There were about 150 people protesting at Varsity Drive and allegedly stoning vehicles. Police have been deployed in the area to monitor the situation," he said.

It is believed that frustrated residents were demanding that their shacks be rebuilt following the deadly flood, which claimed 67 lives in KwaZulu-Natal.

On Friday morning, a group of 300 people blockaded Shannon Drive and Mountbatten Drive in Reservoir Hills with stones and burning tyres.

"They were demanding re-building of their shacks after the floods damaged them," said Zwane.

According to a report, tabled in the eThekwini municipality's executive committee meeting on Friday, the city would require about R330m to address the damage to housing caused by the torrential rains which led to floods.

The Human Settlements Unit plans to rehabilitate and reconstruct damaged low-cost housing, community residential units, informal settlements and transit facilities through the utilisation of existing funding and to seek additional funding from provincial and national government, the report states.

The city would need R658m to repair the damage to all infrastructure caused by the floods.