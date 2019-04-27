Human skeletal remains found near Grahamstown still unidentified

Eastern Cape police are still battling to identify human skeletal remains found near Grahamstown about two months ago.

The skeletal remains were discovered along the R67 between Grahamstown and Fort Beaufort, about 5kms from Grahamstown, on February 23.

The victim was wearing a jacket, a striped shirt and a pair of tracksuit pants under their trousers. A small bunch of keys and a pair of safety boots were also found with the remains.