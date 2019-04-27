Human skeletal remains found near Grahamstown still unidentified
Eastern Cape police are still battling to identify human skeletal remains found near Grahamstown about two months ago.
The skeletal remains were discovered along the R67 between Grahamstown and Fort Beaufort, about 5kms from Grahamstown, on February 23.
The victim was wearing a jacket, a striped shirt and a pair of tracksuit pants under their trousers. A small bunch of keys and a pair of safety boots were also found with the remains.
Police said the skull would be submitted for possible DNA analysis.
“All attempts to trace and establish the identity of the deceased has been unsuccessful so far. Any person who can assist the SAPS in identifying the deceased through his clothing is asked to contact Detective Lt Col Riaan Havenga on 0824168279 or Detective Warrant Officer Danny Brits on 0824110832.”