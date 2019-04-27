South Africa

Human skeletal remains found near Grahamstown still unidentified

27 April 2019 - 16:08 By TimesLIVE
These are the clothes that were found with the skeletal remains.
These are the clothes that were found with the skeletal remains.
Image: Supplied

Eastern Cape police are still battling to identify human skeletal remains found near Grahamstown about two months ago.

The skeletal remains were discovered along the R67 between Grahamstown and Fort Beaufort, about 5kms from Grahamstown, on February 23. 

The victim was wearing a jacket, a striped shirt  and a pair of tracksuit pants under their trousers. A small bunch of keys and a pair of safety boots were also found with the remains.

Police found a small bunch of keys with the remains.
Police found a small bunch of keys with the remains.
Image: Supplied

Police said the skull would be submitted for possible DNA analysis.

“All attempts to trace and establish the identity of the deceased has been unsuccessful so far. Any person who can assist the SAPS in identifying the deceased through his clothing is asked to contact Detective Lt Col Riaan Havenga on 0824168279 or Detective Warrant Officer Danny Brits on 0824110832.”

A pair of safety boots found with the skeletal remains.
A pair of safety boots found with the skeletal remains.
Image: Supplied

MORE

Body of man found in Wemmer Pan Dam

The body of a man was found in the Wemmer Pan Dam, south of Johannesburg, paramedics said on Thursday.
News
2 days ago

Boyfriend arrested after severed head found in Kempton Park fridge

The headless body of a 29-year-old woman was found in a flat in West Street, Kempton Park on Friday morning, said Gauteng police.
News
22 hours ago

Wrong turn-off leads wife to finding missing husband dead

A wife's search for her missing husband ended with a wrong turn off the N3.
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. SA student bust with R9m cash at OR Tambo escapes jail time South Africa
  2. Woman wakes up after 27 years in a coma: family World
  3. Boyfriend arrested after severed head found in Kempton Park fridge South Africa
  4. Nomgcobo Jiba, Lawrence Mrwebi must go, says Yvonne Mokgoro South Africa
  5. Do not spend your money with THESE online sites Consumer Live

Latest Videos

EXPLAINER: AMCU - what does it mean for them to be deregistered
Durban floods: The search for bodies continue
X