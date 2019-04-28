2020 applications for grades 1 and 8 at Gauteng schools to open in May

He said the capacity of the admissions online application system had been increased to accommodate 50,000 simultaneous users.

When applying online, parents have a choice to submit a maximum of five applications.

Lesufi said applications for grade 8 in special schools and boarding schools could also be made online.

“Once the application is complete online, the applicant or parent will receive an SMS notification with [the] relevant reference number. For this reason, applicants and parents are urged to use their own valid cellphone number or email address.

“All communication with the parent regarding username, password and waiting list reference number will be conducted through the supplied cell phone number or email address,” Lesufi said.

Placement of pupils in schools will take place between August and September 2019.

“Parents/applicants will receive SMS notification of successful and unsuccessful application to the school. They have an obligation to accept or reject the placement offer within seven days,” said Lesufi.

If a parent failed to accept or reject an offer of placement within the given period, they would forfeit the offer and it would be given to the next person in the queue.

“Spaces in schools are not unlimited and are subject to how many learners currently in the school progress to the next grade. As such, placement will be conducted on a first-come-first-serve basis.”

The criteria for placement of pupils in schools include: the home address closest to a school within the feeder-zone, whether the applicant has a sibling at the chosen school, whether the parents' work address is within the feeder zone and whether the applicant’s home address is within 30km of the school.

“We have noted criticism from some parents that the online system does not work. Parents should understand that living closer to the school does not entitle a person to automatic admission. Placement will depend on the time the application was made and availability of space in the school. That is why we urge parents to apply on time to avoid frustration,” Lesufi explained.