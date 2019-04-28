South Africa

Captured SA photographer is still alive, says Gift of the Givers

28 April 2019 - 15:51 By TimesLIVE
Humanitarian organisation the Gift of the Givers believes that SA photographer Shiraaz Mohamed, who was captured in Syria more than two years ago‚ is still alive.

“It has taken two years and three months but finally, Gift of the Givers has received proof of life for journalist Shiraaz Mohamed, who was abducted on January 10 2017 in the vicinity of Gift of the Givers Ar Rahma Hospital in Darkoush, Syria,” said the organisation’s founder, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman.

He said that Mohamed, a photojournalist, had appeared in a "proof of life" video recording that was made on April 13, giving his family renewed hope.

Mohamed was captured in Syria near the Turkish border after travelling there to narrate the tragedy of the Syrian people to the world through pictures.

