Police 'extortion' racket uncovered by the Hawks

"The two were arrested on Friday evening by the Hawk’s serious corruption investigation team after they allegedly conspired to extort R15,000 from the accomplice’s boyfriend," Maluleke said in a statement.

"The boyfriend, who is the complainant in this matter, claimed he was summoned to the police station by the detective warrant officer. On arrival the detective, in the company of his girlfriend, accused him of rape. He claimed he was informed that a case was already opened against him by his girlfriend and he should pay R15,000 to make it disappear."

The boyfriend allegedly paid R4,000 on the spot and promised to pay the balance during the day. The Hawks were notified and, during a sting operation, the girlfriend was arrested after getting the remaining cash.

Limpopo Hawks head Major-General Thobeka Jozi expressed her disappointment by the conduct of the officer.

"It is better to have one honest and loyal police officer than to have troops of corrupt police officers. It is high time the community learn that police stations are there to attend to their safety and security needs and are not gambling institutions," she added.

The Hawks appealed to anyone who had fallen victim to the same type of blackmail at the Driekop police station to come forward as it is suspected that this may have been happening for a while.