Children taken to clinic after teargas incident at crèche in Pietermaritzburg

Seven children had to receive medical attention at a crèche in Pietermaritzburg after being exposed to teargas let off during a protest at a nearby high school on Monday.

The children, aged four to five, were found crying when paramedics arrived at the crèche in Copesville.

"Paramedics from ER24 arrived at a creche near Copesville High School where they found seven children crying and feeling unwell. They were assessed by the medics and transported to a nearby clinic," said ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak.

"According to bystanders, teargas was activated and some of the gas affected the nearby creche. The creche staff contacted the parents to inform them of the situation."

Paramedics also treated a female high school pupil for an injury to her foot. She explained that she had been hit by a rubber bullet.

Police were at the scene.