South Africa

eThekwini municipality to haul striking water workers to court

29 April 2019 - 14:24 By NIVASHNI NAIR
eThekwini Municipality is applying for an interdict to force workers to go back to work.
eThekwini Municipality is applying for an interdict to force workers to go back to work.
Image: Gallo Images/iStockphoto

The eThekwini municipality is in the process of applying for a court interdict to force striking water and sanitation workers to go back to work.

"The no work, no pay policy will have to apply to those striking workers as this strike is illegal. The city is concerned about the communities who are in desperate need of service delivery," municipal spokesman Msawakhe Mayisela said on Monday afternoon.

He said a skeletal staff was working on alleviating the water issues caused by the strike.

"The teams are aware of the plight faced by residents and we are doing the best we can to ensure that service delivery continues uninterrupted."

Several suburbs in and around Durban have been without water for almost a week as disgruntled workers have refused to repair faults. There have also been allegations that the workers had deliberately shut off the water supply to several suburbs.

Durban taps dry as water, sanitation workers vow to extend strike

Striking eThekwini municipality water and sanitation department employees have vowed to intensify their protest amidst concerns that services could ...
News
3 hours ago

Democratic Alliance KwaZulu-Natal leader Zwakele Mncwango on Tuesday called for the city to be placed under administration.

"If we allow for the status quo to remain, there will be no city to govern, a stagnant economy and eventually a state of anarchy," he said.

He said the strike was fuelled by city officials "flouting the human resources process in order to hire uMkhonto weSizwe veterans".

In a press statement a week ago, city manager Sipho Nzuza said the workers were demanding to be elevated to the grade 10 salary level, which they claimed the Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association members were receiving.

According to the workers, the MK veterans, who were employed by the city in 2016, were upgraded from grade 4.

"The city is of the view that all human resource processes were followed to the letter. There are internal HR processes that our employees know must be followed in the event they feel there is a need to be re-graded," Nzuza said.

MORE:

Durban shack dwellers protest for flood relief

Police were deployed to Quarry Road in Durban where angry informal settlement dwellers demanded flood relief early on Saturday morning.
News
2 days ago

Protesters disrupt Cape Town traffic and destroy electrical equipment

Protests disrupted traffic in Cape Town on Friday and left thousands of people without electricity.
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Sars eyes Bosasa 'tax dodgers' South Africa
  2. SA student bust with R9m cash at OR Tambo escapes jail time South Africa
  3. WATCH | Woman fights back after man on motorbike mugs her South Africa
  4. Sars goes after ANC top brass in Bosasa scandal News
  5. Act on Ace Magashule graft claims: Thabo Mbeki to the ANC News

Latest Videos

Caught on camera: Woman gets mugged then mugs attacker
EXPLAINER: AMCU - what does it mean for them to be deregistered
X