eThekwini municipality to haul striking water workers to court

The eThekwini municipality is in the process of applying for a court interdict to force striking water and sanitation workers to go back to work.

"The no work, no pay policy will have to apply to those striking workers as this strike is illegal. The city is concerned about the communities who are in desperate need of service delivery," municipal spokesman Msawakhe Mayisela said on Monday afternoon.

He said a skeletal staff was working on alleviating the water issues caused by the strike.

"The teams are aware of the plight faced by residents and we are doing the best we can to ensure that service delivery continues uninterrupted."

Several suburbs in and around Durban have been without water for almost a week as disgruntled workers have refused to repair faults. There have also been allegations that the workers had deliberately shut off the water supply to several suburbs.