Fuel prices up, South Africans up in arms again
There's more frustration in store for South African motorists when fuel prices increase on Wednesday.
The department of energy said on Sunday the price of petrol will go up 54c a litre, attributing the increase to domestic and international factors.
The price of diesel with 0.05% sulphur will increase by 1c a litre. Paraffin will go up by 3c a litre (wholesale price) with the national retail price rising by 4c a litre.
In early April, the inland petrol price went up R1.34 a litre for 93 octane unleaded, and R1.31 for 95 unleaded. At the coast, 93 unleaded went up by R1.29 and 95 unleaded by R1.26. Diesel also went up 76c per litre at the coast and 81c inland.
Motorists took to social media after the latest price announcement, with some contemplating other modes of transportation.
If the fuel price increase any more @ParliamentofRSA will have to consider including walking time to work to daily hours...— Kid Colt (@xjstevie) April 29, 2019
1st of May 2019#petrolprice #petrolprice #petrolprice— Dr Makhekhe| (@lakaleruo) April 29, 2019
😢😢😢😢😢 will cart allowed in metro or urban area.
Petrol price to increase with 54c per litter as of 1 May 2019.Cry my beloved country🙆♂️😢— New Beginnings (@MrAndy_89) April 29, 2019
The ANC is forcing us to pay the price for its corruption. Punish them for fuel prices, tax hikes, Eskom’s collapse, and economic implosion on 8 May. https://t.co/MMzJtTgg3R— Leon Schreiber (@Leon_Schreib) April 29, 2019
Oh and in other news. Petrol price going up again 54c on Wednesday. On the public holiday.... Thank you ANC for 25 years.— Phillip007 (@Philbeast01) April 28, 2019
Petrol price to go up by 54 cents a litre from Wednesday pic.twitter.com/15Nm7LAgYz— Mzwesh #No.1Hustler (@mzwakhengwee) April 28, 2019
Petrol price going up again on Wednesday guess this is too much now.🤔— Jacob wa lesandawana. (@JacobNakedi) April 29, 2019