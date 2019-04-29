Government man who pocketed R230,000 to begin jail term today

The Hawks say a 10-year prison stretch awaits a government official from Monday after all his legal attempts to evade serving time failed in the courts.

The former general manager responsible for mechanical services at Mangaung local municipality, Lehlohonolo Percival Nakedi, 54, is expected to hand himself over to a correctional facility in Bloemfontein this morning, said Hawks spokesperson Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi.

This follows the dismissal of his application by the Constitutional Court for leave to appeal his conviction.

Nakedi was sentenced for corruption, fraud, money laundering and contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca) in 2014 by the Bloemfontein Regional Court.

"The case relates to Nakedi’s manipulation of the procurement processes at the municipality, where two companies were awarded a vehicle tracking system contract in exchange for gratification," said Mulaudzi.