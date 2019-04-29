Government man who pocketed R230,000 to begin jail term today
The Hawks say a 10-year prison stretch awaits a government official from Monday after all his legal attempts to evade serving time failed in the courts.
The former general manager responsible for mechanical services at Mangaung local municipality, Lehlohonolo Percival Nakedi, 54, is expected to hand himself over to a correctional facility in Bloemfontein this morning, said Hawks spokesperson Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi.
This follows the dismissal of his application by the Constitutional Court for leave to appeal his conviction.
Nakedi was sentenced for corruption, fraud, money laundering and contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca) in 2014 by the Bloemfontein Regional Court.
"The case relates to Nakedi’s manipulation of the procurement processes at the municipality, where two companies were awarded a vehicle tracking system contract in exchange for gratification," said Mulaudzi.
He said that in 2003, Sitech Systems (Pty) Ltd entered into a contract with the municipality to install the tracking devices. A year later a tender was issued to formalise the service and three companies were shortlisted. Sitech Systems was not amongst those.
"However, through Nakedi, they were offered the contract even when they were not shortlisted." A local company, Sinako Property Solutions, was sub-contracted since Sitech Systems was Gauteng-based.
"For his efforts, Nakedi was rewarded with at least R230,000 between April and October 2004."
Nakedi appealed his sentence in the Bloemfontein High Court. The contravention of the Poca and money-laundering charges were set aside, but the fraud and corruption charges were upheld.
He then approached the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) and was not successful.
His last hope, the Constitutional Court, has since also ruled that his application had no reasonable prospects of success.
As a result, he must now serve the 10 and 8 years imprisonment sentences he received for corruption and fraud, which will run concurrently.
Eleven others who benefited from the tender were tried separately. They were sentenced in 2012 by the Bloemfontein High Court to terms of between 7 and 10 years in jail on charges of corruption, money laundering and fraud.