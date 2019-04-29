South Africa

Inside Fikile Mbalula and Julius Malema's Fleek Flikizela twar

29 April 2019 - 10:59 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Fikile Mbalula
Fikile Mbalula
Image: Sunday Times

What could have been a post which saw ANC elections head Fikile Mbalula get glowing responses from Twitter turned out to be a heated exchange of threats between Mbalula and EFF leader Julius Malema.

The threat by Malema to dig into the archives for Mbalula's picture which would see him "regret the day he was born", started when Mbalula posted a picture of himself wearing shades and accessories from Xhosa traditional attire.

Clearly Mbaks was feeling himself and was on a mission to slay - he captioned the picture "iCrush kaMama wakho (your mother's crush), Fleek Flikizela dripping sauce. Show this your to mother - watch her as she destabilizes to an inability to can!!!".

A seemingly unimpressed Malema exclaimed "He banna", to which Mbaks responded with a picture of Malema in a suit with Zizi Kodwa. 

Malema was clearly not having Mbalula's jokes and he put him in his place.

Twitter was there for the drama and the responses to Mbalula's picture were hilarious, while the mothers who were meant to crush on him were "just no" about Mbaks's Fleek Flikizela life. 

MORE

Forget his testimony, tweeps just want to know what's up with Mbaks' hair!

ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula appeared before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Friday to give evidence on his connection ...
Politics
1 month ago

Mbaks's spicy Twitter parade: Four times he brought the shade

Fikile Mbalula and his spicy tweets.
News
2 months ago

When the going gets sticky, ANC wheels out joker-in-chief Mbalula

Fourteen years ago, as Robert Mugabe was doing to Zimbabwe what his wife allegedly does to South African models and waitresses, a press conference ...
Ideas
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Sars eyes Bosasa 'tax dodgers' South Africa
  2. SA student bust with R9m cash at OR Tambo escapes jail time South Africa
  3. WATCH | Woman fights back after man on motorbike mugs her South Africa
  4. Sars goes after ANC top brass in Bosasa scandal News
  5. Act on Ace Magashule graft claims: Thabo Mbeki to the ANC News

Latest Videos

Caught on camera: Woman gets mugged then mugs attacker
EXPLAINER: AMCU - what does it mean for them to be deregistered
X