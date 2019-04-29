Inside Fikile Mbalula and Julius Malema's Fleek Flikizela twar
What could have been a post which saw ANC elections head Fikile Mbalula get glowing responses from Twitter turned out to be a heated exchange of threats between Mbalula and EFF leader Julius Malema.
The threat by Malema to dig into the archives for Mbalula's picture which would see him "regret the day he was born", started when Mbalula posted a picture of himself wearing shades and accessories from Xhosa traditional attire.
Clearly Mbaks was feeling himself and was on a mission to slay - he captioned the picture "iCrush kaMama wakho (your mother's crush), Fleek Flikizela dripping sauce. Show this your to mother - watch her as she destabilizes to an inability to can!!!".
iCrush kaMama wakho, Fleek Flikizela 👌 dripping sauce. Show this to your mother - watch her as she destabilizes to an inability to can !!! pic.twitter.com/cizlRaJnI3— Mr Fearfokkol | Forever Young (@MbalulaFikile) April 27, 2019
A seemingly unimpressed Malema exclaimed "He banna", to which Mbaks responded with a picture of Malema in a suit with Zizi Kodwa.
Here is your sauce picture that disables their aunts ability to able !!— Mr Fearfokkol | Forever Young (@MbalulaFikile) April 27, 2019
Post yours today. pic.twitter.com/W1C7ykgIwa
Malema was clearly not having Mbalula's jokes and he put him in his place.
I will release your pics Mbaks, and you will regret the day you were born.— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) April 27, 2019
Awudlaliswa na 😬 pic.twitter.com/3kgBNczQe6— Mr Fearfokkol | Forever Young (@MbalulaFikile) April 27, 2019
Twitter was there for the drama and the responses to Mbalula's picture were hilarious, while the mothers who were meant to crush on him were "just no" about Mbaks's Fleek Flikizela life.
she says that you’re not her target market. Try maybe next door.— Tebogo Makgatho (@trmakgatho) April 27, 2019