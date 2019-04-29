KZN floods death toll rises to 70, bill to repair damage more than R1bn

The death toll from the devastating floods which swept through parts of KwaZulu-Natal last week has been confirmed at 70, with an estimated R1.1bn in damage.

Addressing the media in Durban on Monday, KZN premier Willies Mchunu said this number could further increase as two people were still missing. He said more than 50 people had been admitted to hospital.

Mchunu said the worst affected municipality was eThekwini, followed by the Ugu and King Cetshwayo district municipalities.

"The death toll at this point has increased to 70, as yesterday the body of a young male was recovered in eTshelimnyama near Mariannhill. Sixty-four of those who died are from the eThekwini metro and six are from the Ugu district."