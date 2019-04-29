South Africa

'Maladministration' blamed as University of Fort Hare placed under administration

Higher education minister Naledi Pandor has placed the embattled University of Fort Hare under administration.
Higher education and training minister Naledi Pandor has pinned her hopes on renowned Eastern Cape-born maths fundi Professor Loyiso Nongxa to stabilise the University of Fort Hare.

Following media reports that exposed the instability of the university's council, Pandor on Friday announced that Nongxa had been appointed as an administrator, after she dissolved the council. This is while university vice-chancellor Prof Sakhela Buhlungu remains in office.

On Monday, the decision to appoint Nongxa as administrator was published in the Government Gazette. Department spokesman Lunga Ngqengelele confirmed the appointment.

The gazette notice, signed by Pandor, states that the decision was taken "following information that I have received that reveals maladministration and serious undermining of the effective functioning of the university".

In an internal memo sent to staff and students, Buhlungu said the management welcomed Nongxa’s appointment.

"We look forward to working with him to steer this treasured institution to safe water," he said.

Nongxa could not immediately be contacted for comment.

