Old SA flag profoundly humiliating and degrading, Equality Court told

Trengove said those who waved the old flag did that in public, in front of black people who were degraded by the apartheid state.

"What they are saying is that they yearn for the state where black people were humiliated. It is a profoundly humiliating and degrading message they are sending to black people," Trengove said.

The foundation launched the case following the display of the old flag during a Black Monday protest organised by AfriForum in October 2017 against the murder of people on farms.

Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, for the foundation, told the court that the flag stood for racial domination.

"AfriForum does not engage with the impact of this flag," Ngcukaitobi said.

Ngcukaitobi urged the court to read section 10 of the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act "in an expansive manner to include symbols in its definition".

The section states that no person may publish words that could reasonably be construed to demonstrate a clear intention to be hurtful, incite harm or propagate hatred.

Ngcukaitobi said that the Constitutional Court, in a judgement dealing with defamation, accepted that meaning was usually conveyed by words, but a picture may also convey a message, sometimes even stronger than words.

The hearing continues.