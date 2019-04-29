S'true bru, Afrikaners have a sexy Seffrican accent [this is not a joke]
New Zealand and South African accents are ranked first and second in survey to identify the top 50 sexiest accents in the world.
Big 7 Media, an international digital platform focusing on travel, food and hotels which produces city guides for travellers says it polled its readers across the globe to find the world's sexiest accent for 2019.
First place went to the Kiwis, with the dialect being described as "outrageously charming".
Travellers fancied Afrikaans-speaking South Africans so much, their accent was voted No 2.
"Afrikaans is a hugely popular accent with many people across the globe, thanks to its unique tones and Saffa slang," said Big 7.
Whether or not it's because of actor Jamie Dornan, people the world over voted the Irish accent into 3rd place, with Italian fourth.
In fifth place was the Australian "long and slow" accent, followed by the harsh vowels of the Scots.
French - despite its reputation for being the language of love - secured a lowly 6th place when it came to sex appeal.
Spanish, the Texan drawl, and Brazilian Portuguese rounded out the top 10.