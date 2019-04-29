South Africa

S'true bru, Afrikaners have a sexy Seffrican accent [this is not a joke]

29 April 2019 - 11:17 By TimesLIVE
Afrikaners have the second-sexiest voices on the planet, according to a global poll that rated 50 accents.
Afrikaners have the second-sexiest voices on the planet, according to a global poll that rated 50 accents.
Image: 123RF/gwolters

New Zealand and South African accents are ranked first and second in survey to identify  the top 50 sexiest accents in the world.

Big 7 Media, an international digital platform focusing on travel, food and hotels which produces city guides for travellers says it polled its readers across the globe to find the world's sexiest accent for 2019.

First place went to the Kiwis, with the dialect being described as "outrageously charming".

Travellers fancied Afrikaans-speaking South Africans so much, their accent was voted No 2.

"Afrikaans is a hugely popular accent with many people across the globe, thanks to its  unique tones and Saffa slang," said Big 7.

Veldskoene are hitting the US as SA brands go global

Veldskoene are going global after US billionaire and investor Mark Cuban and actor Ashton Kutcher invested in the local company Veldskoen Shoes.
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

Whether or not it's because of actor Jamie Dornan, people the world over voted the Irish accent into 3rd place, with Italian fourth.

In fifth place was the Australian "long and slow" accent, followed by the harsh vowels of the Scots.

French - despite its reputation for being the language of love - secured a lowly 6th place when it came to sex appeal.

Spanish, the Texan drawl, and Brazilian Portuguese rounded out the top 10.

MORE

It's lekke to be vannie kaap: coloured culture is moving into the mainstream

Traci Kwaai's accessories brand, Aweh Kaapstad, is just one example of how Cape coloured culture and language is being celebrated
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Africa is not for sissies, and other words of advice to our foreign visitors

Thaya Bedford advises tourists on how best to enjoy our beautiful country – without judgment and with a sense of adventure
Lifestyle
4 months ago

WATCH | White siSwati-speaking woman shuts down 'gossipers'

South Africans on Wednesday applauded a young white woman who posted a video of herself offering advice in siSwati on showing kindness towards people ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Sars eyes Bosasa 'tax dodgers' South Africa
  2. SA student bust with R9m cash at OR Tambo escapes jail time South Africa
  3. WATCH | Woman fights back after man on motorbike mugs her South Africa
  4. Sars goes after ANC top brass in Bosasa scandal News
  5. Act on Ace Magashule graft claims: Thabo Mbeki to the ANC News

Latest Videos

Caught on camera: Woman gets mugged then mugs attacker
EXPLAINER: AMCU - what does it mean for them to be deregistered
X