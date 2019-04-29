S'true bru, Afrikaners have a sexy Seffrican accent [this is not a joke]

New Zealand and South African accents are ranked first and second in survey to identify the top 50 sexiest accents in the world.

Big 7 Media, an international digital platform focusing on travel, food and hotels which produces city guides for travellers says it polled its readers across the globe to find the world's sexiest accent for 2019.

First place went to the Kiwis, with the dialect being described as "outrageously charming".

Travellers fancied Afrikaans-speaking South Africans so much, their accent was voted No 2.

"Afrikaans is a hugely popular accent with many people across the globe, thanks to its unique tones and Saffa slang," said Big 7.