The ransom dilemma - to pay or not to pay for the freedom of a hostage

Sooliman said in a statement on Sunday that Mohamed's family was "emotional, ecstatic, full of hope and grateful to the Almighty" after receiving the video.

South Africa's department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) is keeping tight-lipped about the latest development.

Speaking on SAfm on Monday, Sooliman revealed that the captors were initially demanding payment of US $300,000 for the proof of life video. "We told them flatly we’re not interested. And on Friday night they were still haggling and suddenly … the video comes through."

He was hopeful that the kidnappers would reveal this week what they wanted.

Asked if putting the video, and information about it into the public domain was not endangering Mohamed, he said: "No - at the end of the day, they don't care about anything as long as they get their money. It doesn’t matter whether you're putting them in the media or don’t put them in the media. If you pay them they are quite happy."

And therein lay the dilemma, balancing funding law-breakers with saving a life.