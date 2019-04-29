South Africa

Woman found with explosives at Beitbridge border

29 April 2019 - 06:36 By Iavan Pijoos
The woman was arrested during a search operation on Sunday morning.
The woman was arrested during a search operation on Sunday morning.
Image: Saps

A 38-year-old woman was arrested after she was found with explosives at the Beitbridge border post, police said on Monday.

Police spokesperson constable Maphure Manamela said the woman was arrested during a search operation on Sunday morning.

"The bus that she was travelling in had just crossed over when it was directed to the searching bay for inspection," Manamela said.

Manamela said during the search, 200 units of superpower-90 blasting cartridges were found wrapped in plastic bags in her luggage.

"The origin and destination of these explosives will still be [established] by the ongoing police investigations," Manamela said.

The woman is expected to appear in the Musina Magistrate's Court soon on a charge of possession of illegal explosives.

MORE

KZN cops pounce on gang of five on their way to bomb ATM

Police intercepted a gang of five men who were planning to bomb an ATM at a business premises in Mandeni, north of Durban, on Wednesday. 
News
1 month ago

Two men arrested with explosives at Beitbridge border

Two men were arrested after they were found in possession of explosives at the Beitbridge border post on Friday, police said.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. SA student bust with R9m cash at OR Tambo escapes jail time South Africa
  2. Boyfriend arrested after severed head found in Kempton Park fridge South Africa
  3. What will happen to the R9m in US dollars seized from SA student? South Africa
  4. Lukau resurrection hoax: accused shares ID with two other people South Africa
  5. Freedom Day in SA – a reminder of unfinished business South Africa

Latest Videos

Caught on camera: Woman gets mugged then mugs attacker
EXPLAINER: AMCU - what does it mean for them to be deregistered
X