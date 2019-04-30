South Africa

'After 25 years, we're still debating?' Mzansi on apartheid flag

30 April 2019 - 12:28 By Odwa Mjo
The Nelson Mandela Foundation and the SAHRC are seeking an order declaring that gratuitous displays of the apartheid-era flag constituted hate speech, unfair discrimination and harassment based on race.
Image: Facebook

Conversation about the validity of the apartheid flag resurfaced on social media following a hearing at the Equality Court.

The matter was heard at the South Gauteng High Court on Monday after the Nelson Mandela Foundation and the SA Human Rights Commission filed an application to have the apartheid flag display of the apartheid flag banned.

The application is being opposed by the AfriForum on the grounds that the flag is protected by the constitution.

The foundation, which is being legally represented by Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, filed the application in October 2017 following protests organised by the AfriForum against farm murders.

The ongoing hearing sparked debate on social media with others saying the flag should have been banned at the dawn of democracy.

