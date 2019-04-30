'After 25 years, we're still debating?' Mzansi on apartheid flag
Conversation about the validity of the apartheid flag resurfaced on social media following a hearing at the Equality Court.
The matter was heard at the South Gauteng High Court on Monday after the Nelson Mandela Foundation and the SA Human Rights Commission filed an application to have the apartheid flag display of the apartheid flag banned.
The application is being opposed by the AfriForum on the grounds that the flag is protected by the constitution.
The foundation, which is being legally represented by Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, filed the application in October 2017 following protests organised by the AfriForum against farm murders.
The ongoing hearing sparked debate on social media with others saying the flag should have been banned at the dawn of democracy.
After 25yrs of democracy we still debating about #Apartheidflag . It's quite apparent that ruling part is soft towards minority. There's nothing to debate here ababoshwe abacindezeli.— Sphamandla Nene (@SphamanChyna) April 29, 2019
If you consider the #ApartheidFlag a symbol of your ‘culture’ then there just might be a problem with your ‘culture’. The flag epitomises hate and has no place in our society.— Saiendhra Moodley (@saiendhra) April 29, 2019
#ApartheidFlag The result of forgiving people who never apologized— STOP ALBINISM KILLINGS (@kuliroberts) April 29, 2019
#ApartheidFlag it's time to acknowledge that the old flag is a symbol of what was a crime against humanity pic.twitter.com/moJ4gfOnhV— Noel (@crowieN) April 29, 2019
Essentially, the same group of people that wanted the judiciary to declare the singing of a struggle song illegal has gone to court to defend their 'right' to use and hoist the flag that caused the singing of the earlier mentioned song. #ApartheidFlag— Nkosinathi Ntuli (@sombali) April 30, 2019