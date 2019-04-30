South Africa

Alleged thief trapped inside the Shoprite store he tried to rob

30 April 2019 - 06:00 By Naledi Shange
A man who allegedly tried to rob the Shoprite Usave supermarket in Katlehong was found hiding inside the locked shop by police. File photo.
Image: File photo.

A 29-year-old man who allegedly tried to rob a Shoprite Usave supermarket could easily be named as one of the dumbest criminals.

This after he found himself trapped inside the Katlehong shop in Ekurhuleni on the East Rand when police came searching for him after the break-in.

Captain Mega Ndobe said police were patrolling at Moleleki Ext 1, when they received a call from 10111 about a burglary in progress at Shoprite Usave at around 4.30am.

“The quick response by police members resulted in the arrest of the suspect. On arrival at the scene, police members heard noises inside the shop,” said Ndobe.

“The store manager arrived and opened for the police in order to enter the shop. The suspect was found hiding inside a store room.”

Ndobe said the man had apparently gained entry by cutting through the roof and ceiling.

He was expected to appear in Palm Ridge court soon. 

