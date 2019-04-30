Big promises for little Hankey, as government pledges R280m for Sarah Baartman Centre

The government has pledged to complete the Sarah Baartman Centre of Remembrance in the Eastern Cape this year.

Construction of the the world heritage legacy project began in August 2014 and the centre was expected to be operational by October 2016 at a cost of R164m. The cost has now rocketed to R280m, according to Hankey ward 9 councillor Sibongile Jujwana.

The centre is in honour of Sarah Baartman, a Khoi woman who was put on display in Europe in the 19th century. She was originally from the Gamtoos Valley, near Hankey.

Jujwana said Lubbe Construction (Pty) Ltd was replaced in December 2017 by Transtruct Building and Civil Contractors, after several protests by workers and angry residents delayed the project.

Workers had demanded R250 a day, arguing that they were doing work classified for the civil construction industry, not general construction as Lubbe had argued. Residents had also wanted local labour to be used, and not immigrants or workers from other provinces.

"This is a huge project that is expected to inject a new future in this area. Job opportunities are very few in the Gamtoos Valley except for a few citrus processing factories," said Jujwana.