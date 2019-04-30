South Africa

Confiscated drugs go missing on the way to police station

30 April 2019 - 12:00 By NIVASHNI NAIR
Some of the drugs confiscated in a bust in Phoenix last month. The consignment went missing en route to the police station.
Image: Phoenix Crime Watch via Facebook

A consignment of drugs confiscated from a lab in Phoenix, north of Durban, went missing in transit to the police station.

The drugs were seized on April 23 when Phoenix police officers bust a lab.

According to a community crime group on Facebook, Phoenix Crime Watch, the consignment was worth millions of rands.  

"Equipment confiscated proves that there was a lab producing the drugs," the group posted on April 23.

However, less than a week later, the group revealed that the drugs were missing.

The group said: "Now someone has stolen them in transit on its way to the police station."

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala confirmed to TimesLIVE on Tuesday that the drugs were missing but did not provide details.

"A case of defeating the ends of justice is being investigated by Phoenix Saps. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated," she said.

