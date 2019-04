A minibus taxi driver drove into the back of a Johannesburg Metro Police Department patrol vehicle. He then failed a breathalyser test.

JMPD chief David Tembe said the incident happened on Monday in Newlands.

The driver was tested on the Dräger system, where he blew 0,46mg/l which is over the legal limit, said Tembe.

JMPD K9 officers promptly arrested the driver for DUI and reckless and negligent driving.