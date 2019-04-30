Parents sue after teen’s sex ordeal in private hospital
30 April 2019 - 07:00
The parents of a teenage girl are suing a Durban private hospital, alleging that she was sexually assaulted by a male nurse in the casualty department.
While the nurse has been charged with rape, the family are also suing the police for failing to keep them updated on the progress of the case, and they are claiming damages from the private agency that hired the nurse.
- For more on this story, please visit Times Select.