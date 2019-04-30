South Africa

Parents sue after teen’s sex ordeal in private hospital

30 April 2019 - 07:00 By Tania Broughton
File photo
File photo
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

The parents of a teenage girl are suing a Durban private hospital, alleging that she was sexually assaulted by a male nurse in the casualty department.

While the nurse has been charged with rape, the family are also suing the police for failing to keep them updated on the progress of the case, and they are claiming damages from the private agency that hired the nurse.

